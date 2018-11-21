Comedian Michelle Wolf hit back Wednesday at President Trump’s criticism, taking aim at his controversial stance on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr. Trump tweeted about potentially making an appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner after the association made its announcement to bring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow as the headline speaker. He said Ms. Wolf “bombed so badly” at last year’s dinner, which prompted the change.

“I bet you’d be on my side if I killed a journalist,” Ms. Wolfresponded on Twitter.

Mr. Trump sparked a wave of bipartisan backlash from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday after he decided to stand with Saudi Arabia despite its role in brutally assassinating Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.





