MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Montrose man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the death of his 5-month-old daughter two years ago.

Authorities say 27-year-old Darnell Davis became frustrated with his daughter’s crying and shook her on Aug. 21, 2016. She died four days later.

Davis on pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and was sentenced Tuesday.

Hennepin County prosecutors say he was given two years more than state sentencing guidelines recommend because of the age and vulnerability of the victim, and because Davis didn’t provide any aid to the baby and lied to emergency personnel who responded.





