Special counsel Robert Mueller and attorneys for President Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos filed rivaling documents in D.C. federal court Wednesday morning involving the latter’s imminent prison sentence for lying to FBI agents.

In a 6-page filing entered on behalf of the U.S. government, Mr. Mueller asked a U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss to deny a request made by the former Trump campaign adviser’s legal team last week that would keep their client out of prison pending the outcome of a separate federal appeals case case challenging the constitutional of the special counsel’s probe.

“The motion should be denied,” Mr. Mueller wrote Wednesday. “The defendant has no pending appeal, his motion is made for purposes of delay and he has not presented a substantial legal question that is likely to result in reversal.”

Five days until his deadline for surrendering to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, defense lawyers separately filed another document Wednesday morning requesting that Papadopoulos remain free on bail while Judge Moss, an Obama appointee, weighs last week’s motion.

“If Mr. Papadopoulos is required to surrender during the pendency of his motion for bail pending appeal, the purpose of his motion would be frustrated,” attorney Christopher LaVigne wrote on behalf of the former Trump campaign adviser.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment beyond its own court filing.

Papadopoulos, 31, pleaded guilty last year to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 race. He was subsequently ordered to serve 14 days behind bars and was ordered to surrender to prison officials by Nov. 26.





