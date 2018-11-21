Prosecutors have reassured the public that a killer is not on the loose in connection with the New Jersey mansion fire that is now an arson and triple-homicide investigation.

The brother of the man found shot to death on the lawn of the burned Colts Neck house has been charged with aggravated arson in a different house fire that happened hours before the mansion blaze. But the Monmouth County prosecutor said Wednesday afternoon that he could neither confirm nor deny that the brother, Paul Caniero, was a suspect in the slayings of Keith Caneiro, his wife, Jennifer Caniero, or their two children.

Paul Caniero is accused of setting fire to his own Ocean Township home, about seven hours before the mansion fire was reported. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.