Wednesday, November 21, 2018

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - North Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was driven to a metro-area hospital.

Police interviewed a friend who took the mortally wounded girl to the hospital Wednesday morning, but circumstances of the shooting aren’t immediately available.


