NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - North Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was driven to a metro-area hospital.
Police interviewed a friend who took the mortally wounded girl to the hospital Wednesday morning, but circumstances of the shooting aren’t immediately available.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.