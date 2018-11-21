By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Jefferson City.

Police identified the victim in a news release as 19-year-old Nilez Nichols, of Jefferson City. He was shot once and found dead Monday night. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that witnesses reported seeing three men fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide