By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two students at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls are accused of bringing five BB guns into the school, concealed in backpacks.

Police say the 14- and 16-year-old boys planned to sell or trade the guns, not use them.

The boys were arrested Tuesday and charged with having weapons on school grounds.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide