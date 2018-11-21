SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two students at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls are accused of bringing five BB guns into the school, concealed in backpacks.
Police say the 14- and 16-year-old boys planned to sell or trade the guns, not use them.
The boys were arrested Tuesday and charged with having weapons on school grounds.
