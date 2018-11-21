President Trump fired back Wednesday at Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., saying there are indeed “Obama judges” who refuse to give this administration a fair shake.

He was responding after a stunning rebuke hours earlier by the chief justice, who issued a statement through the Supreme Court chiding Mr. Trump’s comments on Tuesday over rough treatment at the hands of judges.

“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” the president said on Twitter.

He also said the judicial 9th Circuit, which covers the country’s West Coast, fails the test of being an independent judiciary.

On Tuesday a district judge in California, which is part of the 9th Circuit, blocked Mr. Trump’s attempt to curtail bogus asylum claims from people who jump the border, such as members of the migrant caravan.

Mr. Trump erupted at that ruling, saying it was the latest in a string of adverse decisions.





