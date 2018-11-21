Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is lashing out at President Donald Trump after the president argued that cancelling Saudi arms deals worth billions of dollars to U.S. defense companies would only benefit Russia and China.

Some of Trump’s GOP colleagues have warned that not punishing Saudi Arabia for its role in killing a U.S.-based columnist will have dangerous consequences.

Critics have accused the president of ignoring human rights and giving the kingdom a pass for economic reasons.

Trump said his rationale for his decision was “America First.”

Gabbard tweeted Wednesday that “being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First.’”

Messages left with the Hawaii Democrat’s office seeking further comment were not immediately returned.





