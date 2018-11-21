BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Democrat who came close to unseating indicted Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in western New York says there were irregularities in the voting process which he will discuss with attorneys.

Nate McMurray made the allegations Wednesday, a day after elections officials said Collins‘ slim lead over McMurray held up through a count of outstanding ballots.

McMurray hasn’t conceded. In a statement, he didn’t detail the alleged irregularities and said he’d announce his next step on Monday.

A call to Erie County elections officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Collins is scheduled to stand trial in 2020 after pleading not guilty to insider trading charges.

In another race that was too close to call, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney acknowledged on Utica station WUTQ.FM Wednesday that a win over Democrat Anthony Brindisi is unlikely.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.