By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 22, 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting on Billings’ west side.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Police provided few details but said there was no public safety risk.

The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

The men’s names haven’t been released, but police said the man who died was 25 and the injured man is 30.

