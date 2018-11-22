BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting on Billings’ west side.
The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday investigators are treating the death as a homicide.
Police provided few details but said there was no public safety risk.
The injured man was being treated at a hospital.
The men’s names haven’t been released, but police said the man who died was 25 and the injured man is 30.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.