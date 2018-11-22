TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Four men have been sentenced in the killing of a man during a drug deal-turned-shooting in Florida.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Page Briggs, Patrick Berrane, David Howard and Stanley West were sentenced Tuesday. They were all previously convicted of third-degree murder.

Authorities say Hoyt Birge had been called to sell prescription painkillers in May 2017. Birge and a friend were ambushed after arriving at a Tallahassee house. Prosecutors say the friend submitted, but Birge fought back and was shot. The friend called authorities after returning to his mother’s house.

Berrane, who shot Birge with an AK-47 rifle while he lay on the floor of the duplex, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Briggs was sentenced to 45 years. Howard and West received 30 years each.

___

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.