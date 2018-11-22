AMHERST, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say they are investigating the death of a man in Amherst.
The attorney general’s office said in a news release Thursday that it is working with the state police major crime unit and local police. They said there’s no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the public.
The man’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
