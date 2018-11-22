The 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appeared to break a record Thursday for the lowest temperature ever for the annual floats-and-balloons extravaganza in New York City.

The temperature at the 9 a.m. start was 20 degrees, and dipped to 19 degrees at 11 a.m., below the mark of 21 degrees from 1930, 1938 and 1972, according to reports by NBC’s “Today” show and USA Today.

The frigid conditions failed to discourage the bundled-up crowds. About 3.5 million people were expected to descend on Manhattan for the 92nd annual spectacular featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Diana Ross and Donna Summer.

Of course I chose the coldest day in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade history for my first ever performance there! — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

#Lifestyle 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is coldest on record: TODAY’s Al Roker reports along the parade route in New York City that this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade temperature broke that weather record at a .. via https://t.co/l0fGaV4pUChttps://t.co/mT5R7SPxjL — Richard Bejah CFP® (@RichardBejah) November 22, 2018

While it may be the coldest Macy’s parade on record, it was not the chilliest Thanksgiving in New York City history.

That mark was set Nov. 30, 1871, when Thanksgiving Day temperatures saw a low of 15 and a high of 22. This year’s holiday was the coldest in the city on record since 1901, according to the National Weather Service.

The Big Apple was hit with sub-zero temperatures as part of an Arctic cold front sweeping the Northeast and threatening to smash cold-weather records throughout the region.

Other cities setting records for Nov. 22 included Bridgeport, Connecticut, at 18 degrees and Newark, New Jersey, at 19, the NWS reported.

President Trump took the opportunity to tweak his climate foes, tweeting, “Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.