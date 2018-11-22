SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A California man is accused in South Dakota of sending texts to a woman threatening to hurt her and kill her family.

Twenty-two-year-old Zackary Mitchell, of Sacramento, is charged in federal court with interstate communications of threat to injure. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say the texts were sent between Dec. 23, 2017, and Jan. 14, 2018.

A trial date has not been set. Mitchell has been ordered to be held in jail until the case is resolved.

Mitchell’s public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.





