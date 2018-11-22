By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 22, 2018

AMSTERDAM (AP) - Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of - what else? - money laundering.

Police said in a statement Thursday that officers were checking a house in western Amsterdam on Monday for unregistered residents when they found the valuable laundry load.

A photo displayed on the police website showed bundles of bank notes, mainly 20- and 50-euro bills, crammed into the drum.

The officers also found a money-counting machine, a gun and several cell phones.

The 24-year-old suspect’s name was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.


