Democratic lawmakers in New York state are pushing a bill that would require gun purchasers to turn over to the state their social-media profiles and search histories.

According to a report by WKBW, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, the bill drafted by two Brooklyn lawmakers, state Sen. Kevin Parker and Borough President Eric Adams, is in committee in Albany.

“There should be more restrictions on how guns are purchased. We should have more background checks,” said Paul McQuillen, director of the Buffalo chapter of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence.

These background checks, according to WKBW, would require submissions that could go back in a person’s Internet history up to three years.

“We’ve obviously seen some of the mass shooters have a social media history that should have sent red flags,” Mr. McQuillen said.

One gun-rights activist told WKBW that even apart from violating the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, the bill would also violate Constitutional amendments related to free speech, search and seizure, self-incrimination and due process.

“The first, the second amendment, the fifth amendment, the fourth amendment, and the 14th amendment,” gun-rights lawyer James Tresmond said.





