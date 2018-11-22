BELL GARDENS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Southern California say officers fatally shot a man who allegedly attacked his step-father with a knife inside their Bell Gardens home.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Armando Viera said Thursday Bell Gardens police officers responded to a call Wednesday night about a family disturbance and were interviewing a 24-year-old man when he became agitated.

Viera says he ran further inside the house and attacked his 33-year-old step-father with a knife. He says that’s when officers fatally shot him.

He says the 24-year-old was struck at least once in the upper torso and died at the scene. His step-father was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The men were not identified.





