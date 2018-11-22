ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming authorities say police have shot a man holding a hatchet.

Officers with the Rock Springs Police Department went to a gas station Wednesday afternoon after reports that a man was smashing car windows with a hatchet. Police said the 26-year-old man was still holding the hatchet and would not follow the officers’ commands.

The Rocket Miner reports that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot with bean bag ammunition and one shot from a handgun. His name and condition have not been released.

Police Chief Dwane Pacheco says the officers involved have been put on administrative leave. No officers were hurt.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

___

Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.