GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Grand Rapids authorities say a shooting into a home has left a 5-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shots fired Wednesday night appeared to come from outside the home on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say the child remains in the hospital Thursday.
A 17-year-old boy also struck was treated and released from the hospital.
Police say they have no suspect information or description.
