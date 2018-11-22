PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The lengthy menu includes a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.

There’s also Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs and sides including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes and traditional stuffing.

There’s a salad bar with various kinds of salads, as well as deviled eggs, duck prosciutto and melon.

And there’s a chilled seafood display with local favorites, including Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and clams.

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he’s kicking off the Palm Beach winter season.

Trump earlier made a call to troops deployed overseas and visited a local coast guard station. He also spent time at his nearby golf course.





