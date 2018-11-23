FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Two people suffered serious gunshot injuries in what Fairbanks police are calling an attempted home invasion.

Witnesses said two armed men dressed in black at about 10 a.m. Thursday forced open the front door of a home on the city’s north side.

A witness said one of the men shot a resident of the home. The wounded person shot one of the suspects, who collapsed.

The name and gender of the resident were not released. The person was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Police identified the seriously wounded suspect as 38-year-old Michael Beard.

A second suspect, 23-year-old William Vent, was arrested a few blocks north of the home.

Vent was held on suspicion of robbery, burglary, felony assault and weapons misconduct. Online court records do not list his attorney.





