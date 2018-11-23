The American Bar Association slammed President Trump Wednesday for his criticism of 9th Circuit judges.

ABA President Bob Carlson said Mr. Trump’s complaints went beyond merely disagreeing with a ruling but threatened the judicial system as a whole.

“Disagreeing with a court’s decision is everyone’s right, but when government officials question a court’s motives, mock its legitimacy or threaten retaliation due to an unfavorable ruling, they intend to erode the court’s standing and hinder the courts from performing their constitutional duties,” Mr. Carlson wrote in a statement.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. rebuked the president Wednesday in a rare targeted statement. He directly challenged Mr. Trump in insisting that the country’s judges are truly an independent branch, and “Obama judges or Trump judges” don’t exist.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result,” Mr. Trump fired back Thursday on Twitter.

“Judges must not Legislate Security and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!” He continued to tweet.

The president’s Twitter tirade about the 9th Circuit started Tuesday after an Obama-appointed judge ruled in California against the Trump administration’s crackdown on asylum claims.





