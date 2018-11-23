CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities investigating a homicide say the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
An autopsy was done Friday on 23-year-old Brandon Kluz, who was shot early Thursday at a home in Amherst.
The attorney general’s office has charged 27-year-old Bryson Peluso with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Friday. A judge ordered him held without bail.
