VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say deputies arrested a man after they say he held people hostage in a vehicle in a Vancouver Walmart parking lot and then caused the store to go into lockdown when he fled.

KOMO-TV reports deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation at about 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigators say three people were using meth in a car when the driver claimed drugs and money were missing and wouldn’t let them leave.

Investigators say the driver later let a man out of the car to steal jumper cables from the store.

The sheriff’s office says the man asked employees to call 911.

When deputies arrived, they say the driver and a woman in the vehicle fled and that the man ran through Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says he then hid behind an RV where deputies took him into custody.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/





