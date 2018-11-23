STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been acquitted of vehicular manslaughter in the 2014 drunken driving death of another man aiding a motorist.

The Stamford Advocate reports Jose Sierra-Velasquez was acquitted Tuesday by a state judge following a three-day trial.

The 30-year-old Stamford man was convicted for driving drunk in the crash. He could face up to a year in jail on the DUI charge at his January sentencing.

Investigators say Velasquez was driving a friend’s car up the southbound on-ramp at Exit 7 on Interstate 95 when he collided into a stalled vehicle that was involved in an earlier crash.

The impact of the collision sent Derian Garaicoa-Ortega, who was helping the driver of the stopped car, flying 48 feet. The Long Island, New York, man died of blunt force trauma.





