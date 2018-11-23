BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in Beloit.
Authorities say 49-year-old Jose Reyes was shot several times inside a home about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. He died later at a hospital.
Police have arrested a 20-year-old Beloit man and say they are not looking for any more suspects.
Authorities did not immediately release any details about a possible motive.
