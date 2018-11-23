By - Associated Press - Friday, November 23, 2018

DETROIT (AP) - One person has been killed during a police officer-involved shooting on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.

Michigan state police called the person killed Friday a “suspect” and said the officer is a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp to Interstate 75. The ramp was closed as state police investigated the shooting.


