DETROIT (AP) - One person has been killed during a police officer-involved shooting on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.
Michigan state police called the person killed Friday a “suspect” and said the officer is a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp to Interstate 75. The ramp was closed as state police investigated the shooting.
