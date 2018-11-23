By - Associated Press - Friday, November 23, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The trial for a former University of Minnesota basketball player accused of murder in Baltimore has ended in a hung jury.

The Star Tribune reports that a mistrial was declared in the case of Daquein McNeil, who played for the Gophers for one season. A second trial is scheduled for February.

McNeil is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Charles Brewer in June of 2017. McNeil’s family has called it a case of mistaken identity.

McNeil was Minnesota coach Richard Pitino’s first recruit and averaged about 10 minutes per game for the 2014 NIT championship team.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide