BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Court records show a Tennessee man was charged with domestic violence years before police say he fatally stabbed his wife and critically wounded her father.
The Tennessean quotes police as saying 55-year-old Jerry Matthews killed his wife, 39-year-old Emma Teeters, on Tuesday and wounded her father, Terry Teeters. Police say the elder Teeters then fatally shot Matthews.
Court records show Matthews was accused in 2011 of inflicting “serious bodily injury” to his previous wife. The now-ex-wife told officers then that Matthews tried to strangle her and broke her arm. He pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced to a year of supervised probation.
