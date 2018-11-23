SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police are investigating after a woman was found slain at an illegal marijuana grow.
Officers responded to a home on 44th Avenue South just after 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a woman had been shot. Fire Department medics performed CPR but she died at the scene.
Detectives found marijuana being grown illegally in the home as well as signs of a break-in.
