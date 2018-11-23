DALLAS (AP) - Police say a Thanksgiving Day shooting fatally wounded a 17-year-old boy found lying on a street near a Dallas high school.
Felipe Hernandez was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning by police responding to a call from the city’s east side, near Skyline High School. The teen was taken to a hospital but later died.
Authorities say witnesses reported seeing three young males running toward the school. Circumstances surrounding the slaying remained unknown Friday.
