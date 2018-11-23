President Trump on Friday pushed Congress to strike a bipartisan deal to strengthen border security that includes funding a border wall.

“Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall. After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Democrats have fiercely opposed Mr. Trump’s plan for a wall on the southern border, which was a top campaign promise of his 2016 run.

The call for bipartisanship to address illegal immigration followed Mr. Trump’s threat a day earlier — on Thanksgiving Day — to shut down the “whole border” with Mexico if needed to stop a U.S.-bound migrant caravan.

“We’re either going to have a border or we’re not,” Mr. Trump said Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the holiday.





