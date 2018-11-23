WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Police in Wauwatosa are seeking a suspect after unsuccessfully trying to chase down a car that was speeding and driving into oncoming traffic.
The car fled from an officer who tried to stop it on Thursday, eventually crashing into a tree and a parked vehicle.
The male driver then took off on foot. Officers from Wauwatosa and Milwaukee set up a perimeter but couldn’t find him.
Investigators don’t believe the car is stolen, and they’re working to identify the driver.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.