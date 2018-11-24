By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 24, 2018

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - Police say three people were injured when someone fired shots into a Muscatine home.

Officers were called to a neighborhood early Saturday to investigate shots fired. Police didn’t find any suspects but located three people with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were injured when the shots were fired into a home. All were being treated and were in stable condition.


