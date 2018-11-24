ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man stole a pickup truck and then crashed it into a house.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 68-year-old Saintfort Octave was captured and hospitalized Friday with serious injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Octave carjacked the truck from Pine Hills area resident, drove recklessly near Robinswood Middle School and then crashed through the living room of a nearby house. Authorities say Octave fled the scene but was caught a short time later.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the house.

Deputies say Octave faces carjacking and auto burglary charges after he leaves the hospital.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/





