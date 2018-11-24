LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - The FBI is asking residents and business owners in a North Carolina county to turn over surveillance video that could help locate a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.

The agency said in a statement Friday that it needs video from Robeson County as it tries to determine the exact movements of an SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Hania Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.