SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - A former Texas police chief is being held without bail in a western New York jail after being charged with the murders of two people.

The Wayne County sheriff’s office says Timothy Dean was arraigned Friday in connection with the Oct. 22 shootings in Sodus. The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester says the former Sunray, Texas, police chief pleaded not guilty.

The jail didn’t have information Saturday on whether Dean has a lawyer who can comment on the case.

The shootings killed Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles, the ex-boyfriend of Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers.

She’s jailed on conspiracy and weapons charges. A Sunray police officer, Bron Bohlar, is being held on a conspiracy charge.

Police have said the 32-year-old Dean carried out the shooting, while the others helped plan it.





