By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 24, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota authorities say a man has been arrested after a car chase on the grounds of the Duluth International Airport.

Duluth police say they responded Friday morning to a report of an unauthorized vehicle on a runway. Officials say 36-year-old Christopher Dunker was arrested after a pursuit.

Dunker has been charged with criminal damage to property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dunker has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.


