Michael V. Hayden, the former head of the CIA and National Security Agency, is recovering from a stroke he suffered recently, his family announced Friday.

Mr. Hayden, 73, “was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a stroke while at his home,” his family said in a statement.

“He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful,” said the statement. “As General Hayden begins the healing process, the family requests that their privacy be respected.”

A retired U.S. Air Force four-star general, Mr. Hayden served as director of the NSA from 1999 to 2005 prior to leading the CIA under former President George W. Bush.

He retired in 2009 at the start of the Obama administration, and he currently serves as a CNN national security analyst and as a visiting professor at George Mason University in Virginia.

More recently, Mr. Hayden has established himself as a vocal critic of President Trump, and he was among more than a dozen former intelligence officials who signed a statement denouncing the White House’s decision to strip fellow former CIA boss John O. Brennan of his security clearance in Aug. 2018.

“Michael Hayden is one of this country’s noblest patriots, dedicating his life to America’s national security,” Mr. Brennan said in a statement Friday. “A man of tremendous integrity, intellect, & decency, he has been a role model for countless intelligence professionals over several decades. Speedy recovery, Mike.”

“On behalf of the men & women of CIA, I want to wish Gen. Hayden a speedy recovery,” said Gina Haspel, the agency’s current director. “Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers.”





