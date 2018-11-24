MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee authorities are investigating two Saturday shootings that left two men wounded.
Police say they’re seeking suspects after a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee police also responded to a shooting at about 8:30 a.m. that left a 48-year-old Milwaukee man seriously injured.
Authorities say the victim hasn’t been cooperative and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.