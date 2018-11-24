CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire’s capital city say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting happening in the early morning hours of Saturday. They received a call about shots being fired and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Police say the man was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. They say there is no danger to the public, but they are still investigating the incident.





