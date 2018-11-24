OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot a woman during an apparent domestic argument that started in the garden center of a north Florida Walmart store.

The Ocala Police Department Facebook page said the woman went inside the store after the shooting on Saturday afternoon, screaming for help. Personnel at the store called police and attempted to intervene but the woman died.

The man fled and officers are searching for him.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released, pending notification of her family.

No further details were immediately available.





