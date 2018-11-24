BOSTON (AP) - A New Hampshire teen has been arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to gay bars in Boston.

Boston Police say the 16-year-old Hampton, New Hampshire resident was arrested by police in New Hampshire late Friday.

WHDH-TV reports the teen, who isn’t being named by authorities because he’s a minor, allegedly made “threatening” and “bigoted” calls to dbar in Dorchester and The Alley in downtown Boston.

The station reports the bars received similar calls earlier this month in which the caller also threatened to shoot up the establishments.

Those calls came days after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Boston Police say the teen us being held as a “fugitive from justice” because he’s wanted on other outstanding warrants. He’ll be arraigned in Boston later.





