Fresh off her reelection victory in Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar confirmed Sunday that she is considering a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“People are talking to me about this I think in part because I worked really hard to go not just where it’s comfortable but where it’s uncomfortable, and did well in a number of those places that Donald Trump won,” said Ms. Klobuchar on ABC’s “This Week.”

Ms. Klobuchar has been caught up in the presidential sweepstakes discussion following her Nov. 6 election to a third term, a race she won easily with 60 percent of the vote.

“I’m someone for those who are exhausted by politics who likes to get things done,” Ms. Klobuchar said. “But right now, I’m still just thinking about this, talking to people. I’m sorry to say I have no announcement for you on your show.”

Also discussing possible 2020 presidential runs were Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

Mr. Brown said he has been “overwhelmed” by the number of those urging him to run for president.

“We’re seriously thinking about it, we’re seriously talking about it with family and friends,” Mr. Brown said.

Other Democrats in the discussion include former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent.

Mr. Kasich, who sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president, said he was “very seriously” weighing a challenge to President Trump.

“We need different leadership, there isn’t any question about it,” Mr. Kasich said.





