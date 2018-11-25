ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who spent 22 years on the run after he was convicted of murder is heading back to court for an appeal trial.

Testimony in the trial of Adam Zachs is scheduled to begin Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

The 55-year-old former West Hartford resident says he did not get the lawyer of his choice for his 1988 murder trial, and the attorney he did have was ineffective. He filed a habeas corpus appeal seeking to get his conviction overturned.

Zachs was convicted of fatally shooting 29-year-old Peter Carone outside a West Hartford restaurant following a bar fight and sentenced to 60 years in prison. He fled in 1989 after posting bail during his appeal and was captured in Mexico in 2011.

The state disputes Zachs' appeal claims.





