President Trump on Sunday criticized Mexico and Central America for failing to stop the migrant caravans before they arrive, accusing them of trying to “dump” unwanted people in the United States.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer,” he tweeted. “Dems created this problem. No crossings!”

Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

His comments come with more than 10,000 people massing on the U.S.-Mexico border seeking economic asylum as part of caravans originating in Central America.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin called the caravans a “systematic and planned abuse of our asylum system.”

“President Trump is absolutely right that it begins at the point of origin and that all along the way, all the governments that are helping facilitate it by not drawing a line in the sand in their own country are culpable as well,” said Ms. Malkin on “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Trump’s Sunday tweet was one of a series that began Saturday on the migrant caravans. He said that the migrants would not be permitted into the country unless and until their applications were approved in court.

Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

….All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018





