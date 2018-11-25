Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, said Sunday that she wanted to see the U.S. border with Mexico remain open, but added that the “safety of our nation comes first.”

Her comments came in response to President Trump’s tweet Saturday saying that if necessary, “we will CLOSE our Southern Border.”

“We would prefer that we keep it open, so let’s work really hard to make sure we’re addressing the asylum seekers before they actually come over the border,” said Ms. Ernst on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think that’s the intent of the president, is to divert any issues before they actually happen,” said Ms. Ernst. “Of course, we don’t want to see the border closed, but you know what? Safety of our nation comes first.”

Ms. Ernst, incoming vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference, said that Mr. Trump has produced results on the border issue with his tough stance.

….All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

“We would prefer that we keep it open so let’s work really hard to make sure we’re addressing the asylum seekers before they actually come over the border … but you know what, safety of our nation comes first,” GOP Sen. @joniernst says concerning the US-Mexico border. #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/7w199JlJ2n — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 25, 2018

“We see Mexico, their government—they have said that they will keep those asylum keepers in Mexico until they can be sorted out, so I think that we are seeing results,” she said. “Let’s try and divert anything before we actually do have to act on the president’s threats.”





