ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Police in St. Cloud are looking for the suspect who shot and wounded a 34-year-old man during a fight outside a house party.
Officers were sent to the shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and left before officers arrived. He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the shooting happened after an argument broke out between people attending a house party. The victim and several others went outside, and the dispute turned into a fight.
The suspect left in a vehicle with several other people attending the party. Police later found the vehicle but have not found the suspect.
