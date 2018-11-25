President Trump’s vow to keep the migrant caravans out of the country pending approval of asylum status met Sunday with Democratic opposition, even as episodes of violence erupted along the southern border fence in Mexico.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said migrants seeking asylum should be able to enter the country immediately, challenging Mr. Trump’s effort to allow entrance only to migrants whose applications had been approved.

“That’s not the law. They should be allowed to come in, seek asylum. That’s the law,” Mr. Cummings said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked if he would support changing the law, the Maryland Democrat said, “No.”

Mr. Trump promised Saturday to keep the migrant caravans in Mexico—and close the border if necessary—amid the first reports of clashes between authorities and Central American caravan migrants attempting to cross the border.

“Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court,” tweeted Mr. Trump. “We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No ‘Releasing’ into the U.S.”

Several hundred migrants held a march Sunday chanting, “We are not criminals! We are international workers,” part of the estimated 10,500 who have massed on the border after a weeks-long march from Central America.

U.S. agents fired off several rounds of tear gas Sunday after some marchers broke off and attempted to climb or squeeze through the wire fence. Earlier, several hundred tried to push past a blockade of Mexican police, passing easily through the officers guarding the international crossing.

The day before, a previously deported Honduran man threw rocks at authorities after climbing a tree and then setting it afire to avoid capture. He was ultimately arrested, and no officers were hit by the flying projectiles.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, said she wanted to see the U.S.-Mexico border remain open, but that the “safety of our nation comes first.”

“We would prefer that we keep it open, so let’s work really hard to make sure we’re addressing the asylum seekers before they actually come over the border,” said Ms. Ernst on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think that’s the intent of the president, is to divert any issues before they actually happen,” said Ms. Ernst. “Of course, we don’t want to see the border closed, but you know what? Safety of our nation comes first.”

Ms. Ernst, incoming vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference, added that Mr. Trump has produced results on the border issue with his tough stance.

The Mexican administration of Andrews Manuel Lopez Obrador denied Saturday a Washington Post report that Mexico had reached a deal with the White House requiring caravan migrants to remain south of the border while their cases are decided.

“There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government,” said Olga Sanchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister.

Mr. Trump called Sunday on Mexico and Central American governments to keep the migrants within their nations, accusing them of trying to “dump” their unwanted residents in the United States.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer),” he tweeted.

Mexico has returned 11,000 Central American migrants to their home countries since Oct. 19, according to the interior ministry, including 1,906 members of the caravans.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum declared Friday a migrant humanitarian crisis, saying he would ask for help from the United Nations to grapple with the 5,000 migrants who have descended on the border city of 1.6 million.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.





